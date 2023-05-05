When Tyrone Guthrie and other collaborators established the Guthrie Theater 60 years ago, their vision was to create a regional theater that would produce shows on par with Broadway.

The landmark theater’s first production was “Hamlet,” directed by Guthrie himself. While the Irish-English thespian was well known internationally, former Minnesotan Richard Hinkie first met him when Hinkie was in High School.

“My background was pretty modest,” Hinkie said. “Here I am, a 16-year-old, and a Knight of the British Empire, Sir Tyrone Guthrie, asked me to call him Tony.”

Hinkie started as an usher at the Guthrie during its first season in 1963 and stayed on in a variety of roles for three years. He ended up in the public relations department, and credits his time there with broadening his worldview — something he would carry with him for the rest of his professional life.

"What I learned at the Guthrie way back … [was] that ‘you know what, Rick? there are no limits.’”

Like Hinkie, actress Katie Pogue credits the Guthrie with helping her establish herself.

“I think there are a number of jobs where my resume looked halfway decent because I was able to put the Guthrie Theater as a credit,” said Pogue, who is now 83.

She also has the Guthrie to thank for reconnecting her with a friend from college, who she would eventually marry.

Sir Tyrone Guthrie. Photo courtesy of The Guthrie Theater

"We were not an item until sometime during the season,” said Bill Pogue, Katie’s husband. In 1963, they were both actors in the Guthrie’s first season through a McKnight fellowship program.

“Neither of us had a car at the time,” Bill said. Since they lived across town, they would often ride the Metro Transit system together. “I don't know if there's any possibility of a Metro ad that we could do now. But we were a product of Metro.”

As part of the first season, Bill and Katie Pogue performed in all four shows in what is called “rotating repertory.” This means that a small group of actors perform all the roles in multiple shows on different nights.

While “Hamlet” was the first show to open on a Guthrie stage on May 7, the very next night another show opened. This was “The Miser” by Molière. Katie remembers it fondly.

“As soon as the shows opened, it became readily apparent that the favorite show was ‘The Miser,’” Katie said, adding that people found “Hamlet” to be “long” and “sort of dark.”

“Audiences just loved ‘The Miser,’ and it was a wonderful experience to see both of those shows playing off each other,” she said.

On May 8, 1963, the Guthrie Theater's second production "The Miser" by Molière opened. Courtesy of the Guthrie Theater

While Bill did not make a career of theater and hasn’t been on stage for some time, he says his time at the Guthrie taught him something valuable.

“I felt that I learned so much about leadership and about the connection of people working collaboratively, and without needing to borrow or worry unduly about rank,” Bill said.

To celebrate the 60th year and to reflect on the memories and insights of people like Hinkie and the Pogues, the Guthrie is hosting an open house event on Sunday that will give the public the opportunity to explore the theater's history.

That night, there will also be a performance of the current production of “Hamlet.” Director and current Guthrie artistic director Joseph Haj says that for him this anniversary season has been a time of reflection.

“We’re spending a lot of time reflecting on what will the next sixty years look like.” Haj said. “What is the future looking like? And how can we serve this extraordinary community in the very best ways? It is much on our minds.”