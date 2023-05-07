Shooting leaves beloved St. Paul hockey coach dead

A man shot and killed in St. Paul on Saturday has been identified as Michael Scott Brasel by his wife and a hockey team in Roseville he coached.

The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Chillcombe Avenue in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood.

When St. Paul police officers arrived around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, they found a man had been shot.

He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Police believe Brasel may have interrupted a crime in progress in the neighborhood when he was shot. His wife said he was stopping a potential thief from breaking into her car.

“Never thought I would wake up to 3 gunshots all of which hit Michael in the chest. Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched,” wrote Hilary Brasel in a Facebook post. “Never thought we would have to ride in a squad car to help SPPD investigators find his killers.”

Investigators are looking for any surveillance video that could have captured the incident.

“He had the best sense of humor, giant love for his boys, and ever giving spirit to help out those around him,” Hillary Brasel wrote. “He loved to coach hockey for both the Roseville and Langford Park Youth Hockey Programs over the past 7 years.”

In a social media post, the Roseville team said Brasel had an infectious spirit and “was a devoted coach who inspired and encouraged countless young athletes to achieve their full potential.”

No arrests have been made in the case. St. Paul police say this is the city's 13th homicide of the year.