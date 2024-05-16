BCA responding to Crookston use-of-force incident

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is responding to a use-of-force incident in Crookston Thursday morning.

The BCA and local authorities haven’t released further details about what happened. WDAY TV reports an area near the Polk County Government Center in Crookston was blocked off by police tape earlier Thursday morning. Crookston police and Minnesota state troopers were at the scene.

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.