Funeral, procession taking place Friday for slain St. Croix County sheriff's deputy

Funeral services are taking place Friday in Hudson, Wis., for a St. Croix County sheriff’s deputy fatally shot in the line of duty last weekend.

Visitation for Deputy Kaitie Leising runs from 9 a.m. until noon at Hudson High School, followed by the funeral service that will be livestreamed.

After the service, there will be law enforcement honors outside the school.

A law enforcement procession is set to leave the school at about 3 p.m., traveling south through the city of Hudson and then heading east on Stage Line Road and County Road N. It’ll end at Highway 63 south of Baldwin, Wis.

Authorities say people are invited to line the procession route, but drivers in the area should use caution and expect delays during the afternoon.

Leising was shot and killed on Saturday, May 6, after responding to a call of a drunk driver in a ditch near Glenwood City, Minn. The man suspected of killing her fled the scene and was later found dead from a gunshot wound.

She had worked for the St. Croix County Sheriff’s office for about a year. Prior to that Leising served as a sheriff’s deputy in Pennington County, S.D. She leaves behind her wife and their 3-month-old son.

Leising was the fourth law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty in Minnesota and western Wisconsin in a month.