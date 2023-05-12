St. Paul’s Books For Africa celebrates 35 years of delivering donated books overseas

Members from the Somalia Parliament visited St. Paul-based Books For Africa Thursday to thank its leaders for the difference they've made.

Over the last 35 years, Books For Africa has delivered 58 million books to children across Africa’s countries. Members of the organization say that makes it the world's largest shipper of donated books to the continent.

Executive Director Patrick Plonski says the organization continues to work on new projects, including sending books written in both English and a second language depending on where they're being delivered.

Somali Parliment member Mohamed Dini stands with Patrick Plonski, executive director of Books for Africa on Thursday in St. Paul. Dini, who has a home in St. Paul, visited the organization to thank them for their work and the difference they’ve made in Africa. Sarah Thamer | MPR News

“There are not a lot of organizations that send books to Africa, there's a huge need. Schools, libraries, universities across the African continent, English is widely spoken,” Plonski said.

Nine libraries have opened in Somalia as a result of the organization's efforts.

“We had three decades of civil war in our country and these books and other books will help a lot, so education makes sense, knowledge is the key,” said Somalia Parliament member Mohamed Dini.

Last year, the organization shipped 3.2 million books to 27 African countries. The organization plans to deliver four million more books this year. Sarah Thamer | MPR News

Books For Africa has shipped books to all 55 countries on the African continent since 1988. Last year alone, the organization shipped 3.2 million books to 27 African countries.

The organization plans to deliver four million more books this year.

To learn more about Books For Africa or to donate books, visit booksforafrica.org.