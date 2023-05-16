Animal Humane Society reopens adoption centers after canine flu outbreak

The Animal Humane Society in the Twin Cities is reopening its pet adoption centers in Coon Rapids and Golden Valley for adoptions on Tuesday, after battling an outbreak of canine influenza for more than a month.

Canine flu was found in the Humane Society’s three shelters in early April, prompting a quarantine order from the state’s Board of Animal Health. That put a halt to adoptions and intakes — not just for dogs but also for cats and other animals.

The Woodbury adoption center was cleared to reopen on May 9. The Coon Rapids and Golden Valley locations reopened for training classes and education programs on Monday, with adoptions resuming on Tuesday.

Dr. Graham Brayshaw is head of veterinary services for the Humane Society. He told MPR News the canine flu outbreak left a backlog of hundreds of animals.

“So the cats actually did pretty well during this. Dogs are such social beings ... designed to be with people, that they have gone definitely more stir-crazy,” he said. “We actually have some special instructions for adopters, just to have our adopters to give them an extra few days to just decompress. These dogs are probably going to want to go home and just sleep — and that’s the best thing you could do, is just let them. They’re definitely ready to get the heck out of here.”

Brayshaw said finding homes for the animals — including nearly 200 dogs who have recovered from the influenza outbreak — is urgent, because the society needs to make room for a backlog of animals waiting to be surrendered.

“We’ll just have an absolutely packed adoption floor with animals ready to get out of here. So we’re hoping to get as many people here to get them home as we can,” Brayshaw said.

The Humane Society said dogs who have recovered from canine flu “should not be able to spread or catch it for several months.”

Find more information on the Animal Humane Society website.

The Minnesota Board of Animal Health has more information about canine influenza on its website.