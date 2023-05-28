Rare bear attack injures woman near Nisswa, Minn.

A woman has been released from the hospital after being injured by a black bear, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. It happened at a cabin near Gull Lake on Friday shortly after midnight after a woman let her dog outside.

In a news release, the DNR said the woman went to check on her dog and the bear swiped at her, leaving her with serious injuries.

The bear left the immediate area after the incident. The DNR said prior to the incident, there has been no reported complaints of bear activity in the area.

Staff with the state agency believe the bear may been startled by the dog and swatted at the woman to defend itself.

The DNR said black bears are rarely aggressive and attacks on people are uncommon, but bears that feel comfortable around people can be unpredictable when faced with a stressful situation. Since 1987, this is only the tenth bear attack involving serious injuries documented by the DNR.

The DNR said most of those encounters involved dogs or things that attract bears like birdseed, trash or other food, so efforts to avoid attracting bears to property are key to prevention.