Authorities ID teen who drowned in St. Croix River at Interstate State Park

A body pulled from the St. Croix River near Taylor Falls on Saturday was identified as missing 18-year-old D'Andrea Sanvig.

The Wisconsin man fell between 50 and 75 feet on the Minnesota side at Interstate State Park on April 11 after hiking and losing his footing. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office said drowning was the cause of death.

In a statement, the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said crews have been looking for the teen for the past month. Multiple area agencies were involved in the search, but river torrents caused by the spring melt hindered rescue efforts.

Canoeists Friday morning reported a body floating in the water not far from where Sanvig fell.