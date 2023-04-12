Authorities searching for man who fell from rock ledge into St. Croix River

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old man who fell into the St. Croix River while climbing on the rocks Tuesday evening at Interstate State Park near Taylors Falls, Minn.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office said the Wisconsin man was climbing on rocks along the river just south of Taylors Falls at about 6 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported that the man was on a rock ledge overlooking the river when he lost his footing and fell, landing in the water below.

Authorities were called to help search for the man, with several public safety agencies joining the effort. The search didn’t locate the man before nightfall, and the effort paused overnight.

The sheriff’s office said the search would resume Wednesday.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area. The river level has risen about three feet since the end of March, and is expected to rise another six feet by the end of this week.

“The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions,” the sheriff’s office reported.