Police shoot, kill suspect in domestic disturbance in Star Prairie Township

Police in St. Croix County, Wis. shot a 42-year-old male suspect while responding to a domestic disturbance in the 1900 block of County Road CC in Star Prairie Township. The 42-year-old male died at the scene. The home is about 35 miles east of the Twin Cities.

St. Croix County deputies and New Richmond police officers responded to a call on Saturday around 10:46 p.m. According to the release from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, the caller advised her husband was “out of control” and threatening to “bring his AR out.”

The officers who arrived on the scene were advised there were two juveniles inside the residence, and the suspect was also inside and threatening officers. The sheriff’s office said deputies observed through the window the suspect had armed himself with a hunting rifle and they were trying to communicate with the suspect.

The man contained to make threats and exited the building with the long gun. A St. Croix County deputy and a New Richmond officer shot the suspect.

The deputy and officer who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the criminal investigation, then turn the case file over to St. Croix County District Attorney’s Office for review.