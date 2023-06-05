Minnesota food companies SunOpta and Seven Sundays team up to combat food waste

Seven Sundays launched the first-ever oat protein cereal made with SunOpta's OatGold™, a nutrient-rich upcycled oat protein powder, which is a byproduct of oat milk production. Through this partnership, Seven Sundays grew their product offerings with an upcycled oat protein ingredient manufactured by SunOpta. The new product is available now nationwide at major retailers including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Amazon and ordered directly from the Seven Sundays website.

Upcycling is a zero-waste philosophy dedicated to creatively using byproducts and their nutrients from agriculture and food manufacturing to unlock their highest value. Upcycled foods use ingredients that otherwise would not have gone to human consumption, are procured, and produced using verifiable supply chains, and have a positive impact on the environment.

“At SunOpta, sustainability is part of our DNA and we are always looking for sustainable solutions in our operations,” said Lauren McNamara, vice president and assistant general manager of SunOpta. “Partnering with a like-minded local company to create nutrient-dense cereal made with our upcycled oat protein aligns well with our core values and desire to help provide healthy products for consumers. Through this partnership, we will reduce food waste and create a sustainable solution for our OatGold oat protein powder.”

The Seven Sundays Oat Protein cereal comes in four flavors — simply honey, super fruity, maple cinnamon and chocolate sea salt, and contains 5 grams of upcycled plant-based protein per serving, no artificial or natural flavors, or high-intensity sweeteners, and is lightly sweetened with natural sources like dates and organic maple syrup. The new line is also gluten free and Non-GMO Project Verified.

“We are very excited to partner with SunOpta for ingredient sourcing of our new oat protein cereal line,” said Hannah Barnstable, founder of Seven Sundays. “The leftover product from producing oat milk has three times the protein, twice the fiber and significantly more nutrients compared to already nutritious whole rolled oats. SunOpta's OatGold ingredient fills a production need for us and provides a tasty and nutritious solution to food waste.”