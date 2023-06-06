Air quality alert with more showers possible Tuesday; cooler Wednesday
Muggy air departs Tuesday night
Smoke remains present in the skies Tuesday creating air quality concerns. We’ll have more spotty showers and thunder possible Tuesday ahead of cooler, drier air moving in for Wednesday.
Air quality alert continues Tuesday
An air quality alert remains in place through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The air remains less than ideal as Canadian wildfire smoke lingers Tuesday. Our surface air and air aloft continues to flow in from the northeast, in the direction of the fires.
More showers possible Tuesday then cooler
We’ll see more scattered showers and some thunder possible Tuesday as a broad area of cooler and drier air blows in from the northeast.
Highs Tuesday will still be very warm south and west.
Dew points will still be muggy in southern and western Minnesota too but those will drop for most into Wednesday. We could see a few lingering showers yet Wednesday also.
By late Friday and Saturday somewhat muggy air returns ahead of another cool front which will touch off more potential showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Saturday. Sunday will then be sunny and very pleasant with most of us remaining in the 70s.