Air quality alert with more showers possible Tuesday; cooler Wednesday

Smoke remains present in the skies Tuesday creating air quality concerns. We’ll have more spotty showers and thunder possible Tuesday ahead of cooler, drier air moving in for Wednesday.

Air quality alert continues Tuesday

An air quality alert remains in place through 6 p.m. Tuesday. The air remains less than ideal as Canadian wildfire smoke lingers Tuesday. Our surface air and air aloft continues to flow in from the northeast, in the direction of the fires.

Air Quality alert map shows Mankato, Twin Cities, Hinckley Duluth and Two Harbors in an alert, while Rochester and Albert Lea in a high risk. MPCA

Check the latest air quality conditions and forecasts here:

MPCA website Current air quality conditions

Here are air quality forecasts for the next couple of days:

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is Member supported public media. Show your support today, donate, and ensure access to local news and in-depth conversations for everyone.

MPCA website Air quality forecasts

More showers possible Tuesday then cooler

We’ll see more scattered showers and some thunder possible Tuesday as a broad area of cooler and drier air blows in from the northeast.

Forecast precipitation 5 a.m. Tuesday through 11 p.m. College of DuPage Weather

Highs Tuesday will still be very warm south and west.

Forecast highs Tuesday NOAA via pivotal weather

Dew points will still be muggy in southern and western Minnesota too but those will drop for most into Wednesday. We could see a few lingering showers yet Wednesday also.

Forecast dew points early Tuesday into Wednesday College of DuPage Weather

By late Friday and Saturday somewhat muggy air returns ahead of another cool front which will touch off more potential showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Saturday. Sunday will then be sunny and very pleasant with most of us remaining in the 70s.