Madeline Kingsbury's ex-partner charged with murder in her death

Winona County prosecutors on Friday filed second-degree murder charges against Adam Fravel in the death of Madeline Kingsbury, whose remains were found Wednesday concealed in a wooded area in Fillmore County following her disappearance in late March.

Fravel, Kingsbury’s ex-partner and the father of her two young children, is set to make an initial court appearance Friday. He has previously denied involvement in Kingsbury’s disappearance.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed that the body found in Fillmore County was that of Kingsbury, 26. Winona Police Chief Tom Williams told reporters that “digital evidence” helped lead them to the remains. He did not elaborate or say how Kingsbury died.

The case, he said, had been “frustrating, full of heartache and pain for the family, law enforcement and the community.”

Signs along the highway in Chatfield and elsewhere indicate the southeast Minnesota community's desire to find Madeline Kingsbury. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News

Kingsbury had been missing since March 31, when she didn’t pick up her children from child care. Several searches failed to turn up any sign of her.

