Eastbound I-694 closed after rollover of semi carrying hogs ties up traffic on Twin Cities freeway

A truck carrying hogs rolled over on Interstate 694 in the Twin Cities Friday morning, sending some of the animals running onto the freeway and closing the eastbound lanes.

The crash happened along I-694 in Little Canada at the interchange with Interstate 35E heading south toward downtown St. Paul.

Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras showed the semi on its side, with authorities working to corral numerous hogs alongside the truck.

Video footage from the scene appeared to show some other hogs had died in the crash.

The State Patrol said no other vehicles were involved, but there was no immediate word on what caused the crash or whether any people were injured.

Eastbound traffic on I-694 was being diverted south onto I-35E as of 8:30 a.m., but traffic was backed up for a couple miles. The westbound lanes of I-694, as well as both directions of I-35E, remain open.

As of 8:30 a.m., MnDOT was reporting it could take several hours to clear the crash scene and reopen the eastbound lanes. It's asked drivers to avoid that area if possible.