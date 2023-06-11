St. Paul police chase suspect to Minneapolis after gunshots

St. Paul Police pursued a suspect into Minneapolis after responding to a call about a male making threats with a firearm at a residence on Fremont Avenue. After the pursuit ended, officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police officials said in a press release that officers responded to a call at approximately 4 a.m. that a known male kicked in a door and was making threats with a firearm. The caller then stated multiple shots were fired and a second caller also reported multiple shots were heard.

When officers arrived, the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle. No one was injured inside the home.

After officers located the vehicle, the suspect drove off, starting a pursuit that led to westbound Interstate 94, exiting the interstate in Minneapolis. With assistance from Minnesota State Patrol, officials report they were able to end the pursuit.

When officers approached the vehicle, officials report they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed CPR and the male was transported to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

St. Paul Police requested the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension handle the investigation, “due to the nature of the incident,” according to the department press release.