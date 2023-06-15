Air quality alert continues; showers possible late Friday into weekend

Air quality alerts continue as smoke remains in much of Minnesota. It will still be very warm but not as hot as slightly cooler air moves through Thursday. Showers are still possible but spotty this weekend.

More poor air quality Thursday

Air quality alerts remain through early Friday for much of Minnesota as smoke and ozone linger. The air will be unhealthy at times for portions of the region.

Check the latest air quality conditions:

MPCA website Current air quality conditions

Here are air quality forecasts for the next couple of days:

MPCA website Air quality forecasts

Slightly cooler air sliding in from the north will keep temperatures in the 70s for northeast Minnesota and in the low to mid-80s for central Minnesota. Southwest Minnesota will still be near 90. The North Shore will see quite a lake breeze with temps only in the 60s there.

Forecast highs Thursday NOAA via pivotal weather

Weekend rain chances

Our next weather maker will bring at least some spotty showers and thunder to western Minnesota Friday and potentially for a larger portion of Minnesota Saturday but not everyone will get wet and significant, widespread precipitation is looking increasingly unlikely except for perhaps southwest Minnesota.

Forecast precipitation 1 p.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday College of DuPage Weather

Temperatures will remain slightly cooler, but still above normal through the weekend before we see heat build back in next week. We’ll likely be near 90 again next week for western and southern Minnesota.