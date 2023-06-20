Minnesota Department of Human Rights orders district to pay $325k in sexual assault case

The Academy for Sciences and Agriculture, a public K-12 charter school district in Vadnais Heights, must pay $325,000 to a student who was sexually harassed and assaulted by a teacher.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Rights investigation, a teacher at the charter sexually harassed and assaulted a ninth grade student in 2019. The investigation also found that the school’s principal and several teachers were aware of inappropriate interactions but failed to intervene, launch an investigation, notify the student’s parents or discipline the teacher.

In a statement, the district said it “disagrees with the characterization of the investigation, the accusations of wrongdoing and conclusions drawn by the MDHR.” It also said it will “continue to follow all laws applying to it, including the Minnesota Human Rights Act.”

In 2020, the teacher was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in Dakota County. Last year the department concluded that the charter violated Minnesota’s civil rights law.

“Under the Minnesota Human Rights Act, schools have a legal responsibility to prevent and address sexual harassment and assault,” said a department spokesperson in a statement, adding that the district violated the law “for failing to prevent and address sexual harassment and assault.”

In addition to paying the student affected $325,000, the settlement requires the district to train its employees, leaders and volunteers in creating an environment free from sexual harassment, create a digital system allowing students and staff to report harassment and discrimination and require teachers to report problematic behavior.

The department will monitor the school’s compliance with the settlement agreement through the 2028-2029 school year.