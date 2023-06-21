Heat, ozone bring more air quality alerts; rain expands into the weekend

The heat continues for southern Minnesota through Friday. Ozone continues to create reduced air quality. The chance of rain will be expanding slowly east into the weekend.

Forecast for central Minnesota through Saturday: Rain chances west slowly move east National Weather Service

Solstice brings more 90s, reduced air quality

Happy summer solstice. At 9:57 a.m. the sun’s direct, strongest rays reach the Tropic of Cancer.

We have about 15 hours and 37 minutes of daylight in the Twin Cities on the solstice, the longest day of the year. We lose only eight minutes of daylight over the next two weeks before that pace picks up a bit more.

The summer solstice: the sun's direct rays reach their northern most extent, the Tropic of Cancer Timeanddate.com

Summer brings more hot and sunny weather which continues to create reduced air quality, especially in the afternoon and evening hours.

Air Quality alert through 9 p.m. Thursday Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

The forecast for Wednesday once again calls for unhealthy air for all across most of the Twin Cities metro area and central Minnesota.

Forecast air quality Wednesday Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Surface ozone is the result of a chemical reaction between strong sunshine and pollutants in the air so it builds through the day. If you are looking for a window to be outdoors, the morning hours and late night are best as ozone is at a minimum.

Check the latest air quality conditions and forecasts here:

We also have smoke aloft circulating back in around our large area of upper-level high pressure from eastern Canada. At this point, that smoke is aloft however and not affecting lower level air quality.

Smoke aloft, is circulating back in from eastern Canada around a large area of high pressure. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

High temperatures Wednesday will again be in the low 90s across southern Minnesota making it the eighth of the season for the Twin Cities. Normal at this point in the season is just about three or four.

Forecast highs Wednesday National Weather Service

Rain and even severe weather potential

Rain chances are going to slowly increase and expand east Wednesday into the weekend. Places in southeastern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities may not see much in the way of any rain until late Saturday while northwest Minnesota is already seeing some thunder Wednesday morning.

Forecast rain chances Wednesday through Saturday National Weather Service

We’re still looking to receive potentially our best chance of a widespread rainfall through the weekend with northern and northwestern Minnesota appearing to have the best shot at more than 1 inch of rain.

Forecast potential total rainfall through Monday NOAA, via Pivotal Weather

We also have a chance of severe weather Saturday in southern Minnesota. Severe weather has been very lacking so far this season even though May and June should be our peak.

Forecast potential severe weather risk Saturday NOAA Storm Prediction Center

After the system moves out, we’ll be cooler early next week with highs mainly in the 70s and low 80s, bringing a nice break from the prolonged heat.