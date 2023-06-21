Spice Lake Fire 100% contained, revised closure area expected

Officials reported Wednesday that the Spice Lake Fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness is now 100 percent contained.

“Fire activity is smoldering in mixed timber and brush,” officials reported in an update Wednesday morning. “Fire crews continue to patrol the fire and mop up any remaining hot spots on the fire.”

The estimated 22-acre fire, about 10 miles southwest of the end of the Gunflint Trail, was first detected on June 13. Currently, nine firefighters remain on site, patrolling the area to help extinguish pockets of heat and smoke.

The team of wildland firefighters who initially responded to the scene transferred firefighting operations back to the Superior National Forest as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

U.S. Forest Service officials were expected to issue an updated temporary closure order for the BWCA later Wednesday morning. An earlier order closed access for about 50 lakes in the area surrounding the fire.

Authorities said they believe the fire to be human-caused, but did not release further information on the investigation.

A ban on open burning — including campfires — remains in effect for the BWCA.