Minnesota experiences its 4th warmest June in history

Just about every county, except Cook County in the far northeast part of the state, has seen at least one day of 90-degree temperatures, making this the fourth warmest June in history – trailing previous records set in 1933, 1988 and 2021.

The atmosphere has also been dry and a large percentage of climate observers report less than a half-inch of rainfall so far this month. The chance of rainfall increases this weekend, and the last week of June will likely slow the expansion of drought across the state, but not eliminate it.

This week’s U.S. Drought Monitor shows that more than 92 percent of the state is drier than normal. Retired University of Minnesota climatologist and meteorologist Mark Seeley stressed that drought rarely goes away this time of year and it usually gets worse as the summer wears on.

MPR News host Cathy Wurzer spoke with Seeley in their weekly weather chat.