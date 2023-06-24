Thousands in Twin Cities metro affected by power outages

Xcel Energy reports around 30,000 Twin Cities metro customers are without power as of Saturday at 3 p.m. after “strong winds caused equipment damage,” the company said in a press release.

Crews are on site working to restore the outages “as quickly as possible,” Xcel said, advising people to not approach downed power lines.

“We know that outages can be an inconvenience for our customers and appreciate their understanding and patience as crews continue restoration efforts.”

Report a power outage through the Xcel app, texting ‘OUT’ to 98936 or calling 1-800-895-1999.

