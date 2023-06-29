Body found inside submerged vehicle in Rochester

Authorities in Rochester say dry weather revealed a vehicle sunk in a drainage pond and police found a body inside.

The vehicle was spotted Wednesday afternoon in a pond on the 4000 block of 19th Street Northwest, just north of U.S. Highway 14.

A statement from the Rochester Police Department said it appeared the vehicle “had been there a while and became visible because of the dry conditions and low water level.”

Authorities said a deceased female was found in the vehicle, but didn’t offer further information and didn’t say if they believe she had been driving the vehicle.

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the person and the cause of her death.