With dry conditions across much of Minnesota, state officials say there's an increased risk of wildfires over the Fourth of July holiday.

The forecast calls for more warm and dry weather, so people should use caution when enjoying campfires or fireworks, said Karen Harrison, statewide wildlife prevention specialist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

“We know that people cause more than 98 percent of all wildfires in Minnesota and most of those are unintentional,” she said.

If you do have a campfire, it should be in an established ring and no more than three feet in diameter. Often, wildfires are caused by campfires that are left unattended or not entirely extinguished, Harrison said.

Due to the dry conditions, fireworks also pose a greater-than-usual wildfire risk this year, Harrison said.

“It's important to be safe and not just think about where you're lighting the fireworks but where it might land as well,” she said. “Please don't ignite fireworks near dry grasses or other flammable materials. But we also need to consider where that firework may come down.”

In four northeast Minnesota counties, igniting fireworks is currently prohibited on public or private land outside of city limits. Those include Carlton, Cook, Lake and St. Louis.

Minnesotans throughout the state should skip celebrating with backyard fireworks this year, Harrison said, and consider replacing them with other forms of entertainment, such as an outdoor movie, catching fireflies or stargazing.

“There are some things to enjoy that don't require a flame or a source of heat,” she said.