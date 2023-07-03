Heat advisory Monday afternoon; storms possible Monday and Tuesday

A heat advisory is posted for the Twin Cities for Monday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid-90s south with spotty storms possible later Monday. More widespread storms are possible Tuesday.

Heat advisory Monday

The hottest temperatures of the summer so far are likely Monday afternoon, prompting a heat advisory from 1 p.m. through 7 p.m. for the Twin Cities area. Highs will be in the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s late Monday afternoon.

Forecast highs Monday National Weather Service

Dew points will be in the muggy 60s but not as humid as it often can be this time of year.

Forecast dew points late Monday National Weather Service

Temperatures Tuesday will still be hot in southern Minnesota for the Fourth of July holiday.

Forecast highs Tuesday National Weather Service

Monday will mark the 13th time we’ve hit 90 degrees or higher and Tuesday could make fourteen. The normal value for an entire year is 13 in the Twin Cities.

Thunderstorm chances, possible severe weather

Isolated to spotty storms will be possible late Monday afternoon and evening with storms moving out of South Dakota into western Minnesota also late Monday evening. More storms will develop Tuesday ahead of a cold front across central and southern Minnesota.

Forecast precipitation 7 a.m. Monday through 5 p.m. Tuesday College of DuPage weather lab

A slight risk of severe storms is possible in west central Minnesota with a marginal risk for much of the rest of central Minnesota Monday.

Severe weather outlook for Monday National Weather Service

The slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe weather expands across much of central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin Tuesday.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday National Weather Service

Many areas could get significant rainfall over the next couple days with locally very heavy rainfall possible in some thunderstorms.

Forecast total potential rainfall through midweek National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, via Pivotal Weather

Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop Wednesday and Thursday with highs just in the 60s in northern Minnesota to upper 70s in southern Minnesota.