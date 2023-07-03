This Chaska children’s store feels community support ahead of drag queen story time    

Little Roos in Chaska, Minn., is a small business that sells handmade children’s clothes and accessories. In the summer, Marissa Held-Nordling, the owner of the small business, hosts free in-store events for kids like chalk art or dance parties. When she got the idea for a drag queen story time, she thought it was a great way to connect the local community.

“As soon as I posted it with all the other events on our Facebook page, that’s really when we started to get a lot of heat,” Held-Nordling said. “Lots of positive feedback, but also some negative feedback within our community.”

She posted a TikTok video of an angry customer who opposed the drag queen story time. In the video a woman is seen threatening Little Roos with the police and argues that the story time would be promoting sexual adult entertainment for children.

That TikTok received over 500,000 likes and thousands of comments supporting the store’s decision to hold the event.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR's budget year ends on Friday and we are behind target. Your gift today makes a difference! For every donation made to MPR through Friday, we will plant a seedling in Minnesota state forests in partnership with the Future Forest Fund. Grow a more connected and sustainable Minnesota today!

Held-Nordling said a handful of people have come into the store to voice their opposing opinions, but for every negative comment, she says they receive dozens of positive comments expressing support for Little Roos.

“As a business owner, I definitely feel a lot of outpouring of love from our community. There’s a lot of people who didn’t know about our business before. And I feel like a lot of people are just kind of looking for acceptance and we are giving that like we accept everybody in our business,” she said.

The post’s virality has also gotten the attention of the LGBTQ+ community online and in Chaska.

Dobbs DeCorsey, who goes by the name “Miz Diagnosis” in drag, will be reading two books to kids at Little Roos on Saturday: “The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish Swish Swish” by Lil Miss Hot Mess and “Albert the Confused Manatee” by Christopher Straub.

Dobbs DeCorsey, known as Miz Diagnosis when performing, poses for a photo. Courtesy of Ryan Coit

DeCorsey said he’s grateful for the support from his local community.

“Drag story hours for a lot of folks are scary, a new type of situation,” DeCorsey said. “And the fact that we are receiving so much love has been nothing but heartwarming, and makes me feel so grateful to have an opportunity to share some joy and love especially around just children's books.”

DeCorsey is a native of Chaska and is happy Held-Norlding gave him this opportunity in his hometown.

“I think a bit more visibility for just like queer art forms and small towns is really important, and I think Chaska could do with a little shaking up sometimes,” DeCorsey said.

Held-Nordling hopes this drag story time doesn’t only enrich kids but also shows them that they have a supportive community in Chaska.

“Now that they see all the positivity online, they see how many people are in support — I just really hope that it gives them a space to realize there are a lot of positive people,” Held-Nordling said. “The negative people can be louder sometimes but there are a lot of positive people.”

Little Roos inaugural drag story time will be held July 8 at 11 a.m, but Held-Nordling said it won’t be the businesses’ last.