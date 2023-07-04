Winona County prosecutors have called for aggravated sentencing in the case of Adam Fravel, who was charged with two counts of second-degree murder earlier this month. Prosecuting attorneys are seeking a harsher penalty on the grounds that the victim, Madeline Kingsbury, was treated with particular cruelty and that Fravel should be held responsible.

On March 31, Madeline Kingsbury was reported missing from her home in rural Winona County. Her body was located 69 days later on June 7, wrapped in a sheet, apparently covered in wooden debris and partially enveloped in a culvert.

Fravel reportedly left the body like this in an off-road location with signs reading “Dead End” and “Minimum Maintenance Road.”

In a public file, the prosecution argues that in addition to particular cruelty to Kingsbury’s body, Fravel also deprived her family of saying their proper goodbyes.

“Kingsbury’s children, both under the age of 7, were left in a state of confusion and uncertainty as they did not know where their mother was, what happened to their mother, or why they count not spend time with her for 69 days before someone could attempt the heart-wrenching task of explaining to them that their mother was dead,” it reads.

Kingsbury shared her two children with Fravel.

Fravel’s next hearing is July 20 at 1:45 p.m. If Fravel receives the aggravated sentence, he could face life without parole.