Firefighters respond to fire at Hiawatha Ave. grain elevator

The Minneapolis Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire at a grain elevator between 37th and 38th Streets at Hiawatha Avenue Wednesday morning.

Smoke was visible for miles pouring out of a tower in the middle of the complex.

Firefighters were searching the building and working to put out the fire, which was found in the basement or lower level of the structure. The first crew that responded put out a call for another crew.

So far no one has been found in the abandoned structure, and no injuries have been reported.