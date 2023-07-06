Soccer semifinals: Minnesota Aurora beats Chicago City 1-0

Its second consecutive semifinal win, the Minnesota Aurora FC prevailed Thursday afternoon in the Central Conference semifinals with a 1-0 lead over Chicago City SC.

Riding a 7-0 victory from the teams’ Saturday match against Chicago, the teams played in Flint, Mich. Minnesota had 20 shots on goal; Chicago did not have any.

During the hot and drizzly game — with 67 percent humidity — Aurora’s first goal came from midfielder no. 11 Ari Delmoral within the first 30 minutes.

Minnesota Aurora capped off its regular season with 12 wins, no losses and no ties; the semifinal score brings their record to 13-0-0. The team leads the pre-professional women’s USL W League in goals scored, tallying 61 this season.

Chicago City SC’s season comes to an end at 8-4-1.

The Minnesota Aurora plays the Central Conference Final on Saturday.

People can stream the game on FOX 9+, FOX9.com and the FOX 9 YouTube page. Watch live at www.fox9.com/live.