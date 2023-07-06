State Patrol: Speeders going over 100 miles per hour stopped on 494

A Minnesota State Patrol officer on the lookout for speeding caught drivers on consecutive days zooming by at more than 100 miles per hour.

The patrol says the trooper stopped a man in Minnetonka Thursday afternoon going 109 in a 60 mile per hour zone. He caught another driver the day before on the same stretch of Interstate 494 going 103 miles per hour.

Patrol Lt. Gordon Shank says it’s a familiar problem.

“We do see drivers that go over 100 miles an hour. And right now speed is our number one leading factor for fatal crashes. So it's something that we do take seriously,” Shank said. “And we continue to focus on educating the public and holding those drivers accountable that do drive at those speeds.”

Minnesota has an extreme-speed law that calls for a mandatory six-month license revocation when a person is caught driving at 100 miles per hour or more. That happens upon conviction of the offense.

The patrol and its law enforcement partners are waging an extra speed enforcement campaign in July.

The state’s Office of Traffic Safety says the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day tend to be among the most deadly on the roads. In the first 25 days of that stretch, at least 46 people died in crashes, according to preliminary figures. That's the highest in 10 years for that span.