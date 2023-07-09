Get your tickets! These Minnesota State Fair concerts are almost sold out

The 2023 Minnesota State Fair has an incredibly varied line-up of concerts at the Grandstand for each of the 12 days of the fair, and some are nearly sold out.

“We're at about five shows that have very limited ticket availability,” said Maria Hayden, spokesperson for the Minnesota State Fair.

As of Friday afternoon, only tickets with obstructed views remained for Brandi Carlile, Jonas Brothers, Keith Urban and The Chicks. Duran Duran tickets are also selling quickly.

Hayden advised fans to keep an eye on the website as tickets might become available later.

Grandstand capacity is between 13,000 to 17,000 people depending on the seating configuration, according to a State Fair media contact.

This year’s state fair has a “a variety of different music tastes for all different audiences" per Hayden, including two acts with Minnesota ties: The Hold Steady and Yung Gravy.

Concerts at the Grandstand

Aug. 24: The Black Keys with special guest The Velveteers. Tickets start at $69.

Aug. 25: The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers. Tickets start at $77.

Aug. 26: Keith Urban with special guest Lindsay Ell. Tickets start at $52.

Aug. 27: Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan. Tickets start at $34.

Aug. 28: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. Tickets are $33.

Aug. 29: Brandi Carlile with special guest Wynonna Judd. Tickets start at $79.

Aug. 30: Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$. Tickets start at $29.

Aug. 31: DURAN DURAN with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Tickets start at $77.

Sept. 1: Jonas Brothers. Tickets start at $77.

Sept. 2: The Current's Music On-A-Stick featuring The Hold Steady with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four. Tickets start at $27 ($5 discount for MPR members).

Sept. 3: MSF 50th Annual Amateur Talent Contest Finals. Free entry.

Sept. 4: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour. Tickets are $16.

People can get tickets online at mnstatefair.org/grandstand/ or over phone at (800) 514-3849.