State Rep. Dan Wolgamott arrested for DWI

A Minnesota lawmaker was arrested last week on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a state trooper pulled him over.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, was stopped on a state highway in rural Kanabec County on Friday evening by a Minnesota State Patrol officer. The officer wrote in an incident report that Wolgamott’s vehicle was weaving, lacked a front license plate and had expired registration.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott Minnesota House of Representatives

The trooper had been on the lookout for a vehicle matching the one Wolgamott was driving after a complaint was lodged about a person drinking vodka in a liquor store parking lot. He was the only person in the car at the time.

A warrant filed by a Minnesota State Patrol officer seeking blood or urine sample said Wolgamott failed field sobriety tests and registered .106 percent in a preliminary breath test, which is above the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Wolgamott was arrested for suspicion of driving while impaired, and a fluid sample was taken. He was booked at Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI, according to the incident report.

Requests for comment weren’t immediately returned.

Kanabec County Attorney Barbara McFadden said Wolgamott was released from custody on personal recognizance pending charges. Those charges were expected later in the week due to other higher-priority cases before that area’s small court.

Wolgamott, 32, was recently recognized as legislator of the year by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

The third term legislator serves as speaker pro tempore, meaning he is often the presiding lawmaker during House sessions.

MPR News reporter Matt Sepic contributed to this report.