Sweet, savory, strange: Minnesota State Fair unveils new foods list for 2023

Pickle lemonade, cloud coolers, crispy lutefisk steam buns, walleye fritter pops: They're all among the nearly three dozen new food offerings unveiled by the Minnesota State Fair on Tuesday.

The annual list of new concoctions — some very sweet, some savory, some featuring strange ingredient pairings but all sure to draw plenty of eager taste-seekers — includes 34 new official foods, along with seven new food vendors for the 2023 fair that runs from Aug. 24 through Sept. 4.

New vendors include:

Afro Deli , with three varieties of sambusas among its many offerings (vegetarian options)

Bandstand Concessions , with a menu including burgers and the Brucy Lucy bratwurst. Located in the Grandstand (separate concert ticket required)

Churros & Aguas Fresca , whose menu includes several varieties of churros, and aguas frescas in watermelon, mango, pineapple and strawberry lime

MomoDosa , with offerings including on of the official new fair foods, Chicken Momo with tomato chutney a “blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper and served with tomato chutney” (vegan and gluten-free options)

Peachey’s Baking Company , serving Amish doughnuts made on-site

Tasti Whip , offering Dole soft-serve in pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon

Wow Fudge, with a menu including more than 70 varieties of fudge — including new custom fair flavors strawberry rhubarb, blueberry cheesecake and St. Paul pickle

New official fair food offerings include:

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

Al Taco Baba Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Al Taco Baba at Baba’s

Hummus, harissa barbacoa, corn, queso fresco, chili dust, shatta (hot sauce), crema, cilantro and pita puffs.

Corn Ba-Sant Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Ba-Sants at French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

Ba-Sants in two varieties: everything cream cheese and sweet corn. Buttery, crisp and caramelized pastries with filling — a combination of a bagel and croissant.

Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog at Nordic Waffles

A griddled bacon-wrapped Kramarczuk hot dog served on a Nordic Waffle with cheddar cheese, pickle slices and crispy onions and drizzled with burger sauce.

Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Basil Hummus with Spicy Walnut Topping at Holy Land

Holy Land hummus blended with fresh basil and topped with a mix of crushed walnuts, crushed red chili pepper, garlic and olive oil. Served with homemade garlic parmesan chips. (Hummus is vegan and gluten-free; chips are vegetarian-friendly with a gluten-free option available.)

Bee Sting Sundae Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Bee Sting Sundae at Bridgeman’s Ice Cream

Vanilla ice cream topped with hot honey, spicy peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry. (Vegetarian and gluten-friendly.)

Birthday Cake Mini Donuts. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Birthday Cake Mini Donuts at Mini Donuts & Cheese Curds

Birthday cake-flavored mini donuts coated with vanilla sugar, drizzled with icing and dusted with sugar crystals and sprinkles.

Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Cheese Curd-Stuffed Pizza Pretzel at Green Mill

A jumbo pizza dough pretzel, hand-twisted and stuffed with Ellsworth cheese curds, pepperoni and a Green Mill blend of Italian spices. Brushed with garlic butter, topped with diced pepperoni, herbs and parmesan cheese, and served with Green Mill pizza sauce.

Cheesecake Curds. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Cheesecake Curds at LuLu’s Public House

Eli’s Cheesecake pieces covered in funnel cake batter, fried and dusted with powdered sugar and salt, and served with strawberry dipping sauce.

Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Chicken Momo with Tomato Chutney at Midtown Global Market’s MomoDosa

A blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper and served with tomato chutney. (available Aug. 24-29 only.)

Cloud Coolers Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Cloud Coolers at Spinning Wylde

Three flavor choices of lemonade served with a cotton candy cloud spun onto the drinking straw: Summer Strawberry – strawberry lemonade topped with strawberry fields cotton candy; Happy Huckleberry – huckleberry lemonade topped with blackberry jam cotton candy; and Flower Power – violet lemonade topped with lavender love cotton candy.

Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun at Shanghai Henri’s

Steamed lotus bun filled with a blend of cabbage, carrots, cilantro and yum yum sauce, plus Olsen Fish Company lutefisk brined in salt water for 12 hours, covered in sweet hoisin sauce, then baked and topped with sesame seeds.

Crunchy Balboa. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Crunchy Balboa at The Herbivorous Butcher

A deep-fried tortilla filled with vegan roast beef, bacon and cheese sauce, plus peppers, onions and a hashbrown patty. Served with vegan seasoned sour cream (vegan).

Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco at Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos

Fried white cheddar cheese curds, sandwich stacker dill pickles, cream cheese, lettuce and raspberry chipotle sauce in a fried flour tortilla (vegetarian).

Donut Delights Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Donut Delights at Coasters

Mini donuts wrapped in bacon, on-a-stick, then deep-fried, topped with a layer of peanut butter and drizzled with raspberry dessert sauce.

Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli at Oodles of Noodles

Deep-fried butternut squash ravioli sprinkled with maple cinnamon sugar and served with a side of whipped ricotta (vegetarian).

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop

Two varieties – BLT and vegetarian. Deep-fried locally grown green tomato slices in a crust of Whole Grain Milling Co. High Lysine Cornmeal, with mustard mayonnaise made with Lost Capital Economics Coarse Spicy Ale Mustard and local lettuce on a toasted brioche bun from The Good Bread Company. The BLT is served with bacon from Pastures a Plenty & Hidden Stream Farm. Vegetarian option is served with locally produced charred sweet corn relish.

Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit at LuLu’s Public House

A Betty and Earl’s biscuit made with fruity cereal milk and cereal bits, drizzled with icing flavored with fruity cereal and topped with more cereal bits.

Galabao. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Galabao at Union Hmong Kitchen

Traditional Hmong-style steamed bun stuffed with ground pork, egg and spices — a recipe from Chef Yia Vang’s mom. Served with choice of Krunchy Chili Oil, Kua Txob Hot Pepper Sauce or Lemongrass Scallion Dressing.

Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich at Hamline Church Dining Hall

Hamloaf, tangy glaze, caramelized onions and cheese in a sandwich made with fried egg-in-a-hole toast.

Hot Honey Cheese Sticks. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Hot Honey Cheese Sticks at The Blue Barn

Fried Halloumi cheese topped with hot honey and honeycomb crunch (vegetarian).

Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Irish Butter Ice Cream over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater

Ice cream made with European-style butter served on brown sugar cinnamon toast, drizzled with butter syrup and sprinkled with sea salt flakes.

Italian Duo Dunkers. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Italian Duo Dunkers at Sara’s Tipsy Pies

Two Italian-themed hand pies with seasoned parmesan crusts: one with sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a 7 Vines Winery red wine-infused pizza sauce; and one with chicken, mushrooms and spinach in a creamy garlic alfredo sauce.

Jam’nades in Two Varieties – Strawberry Jalapeño and Blueberry Mint. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Jam’nades at Jammy Sammies by BRIM

Two varieties — blueberry mint and strawberry jalapeño. Organic lemonade infused with locally made jams. Served with a boba tea straw (vegan and gluten-free).

“Kind of a Big Dill” Pickle Lemonade. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

‘Kind of a Big Dill’ Pickle Lemonade at Nordic Waffles

Lemonade mixed with tangy dill pickling spices, craft brewed by Urban Growler (non-alcoholic).

Lemonade Sorbet. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Lemonade Sorbet at Quench’d

Lemon sorbet made with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, lemon zest and mint garnish, served in a frozen half-lemon shell (vegan and gluten-free).

Loaded Lobster Fries. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Loaded Lobster Fries at Cafe Caribe

Lobster in garlic and herb butter, served on a bed of french fries sprinkled with Old Bay Seasoning, topped with bacon and homemade chipotle mayonnaise.

Maui-Sota Sticky Ribs. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Maui-Sota Sticky Ribs, at RC’s BBQ

Slow-smoked St. Louis-style ribs, caramelized with RC’s Sticky Huli Huli sauce and seasoned with furikake, green onion and cilantro.

Miami Mango Pickles. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Miami Mango Pickles, at Soul Bowl

Dill pickles infused with Miami mango punch.

MinneCookieDough Pie. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

MinneCookieDough Pie at Minneapple Pie

Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough in a flaky pie crust dusted with powdered sugar. Served with vanilla or cinnamon ice cream.

Paletas in Two Flavors – Mini Donut (left) and Dill Pickle Lemonade. Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Paletas at Hamline Church Dining Hall

Two flavors — dill pickle lemonade and mini donut. Mexican frozen treats on-a-stick made locally by La Michoacana Rose. The lemonade paleta is lemon-flavored, water-based and includes dill pickle slices (vegan); the mini donut Paleta is vanilla ice cream with mini donut bits and a whole cinnamon mini donut inside (vegetarian).

Pickle Fries Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Pickle Fries at Mike’s Hamburgers

Thin-cut dill pickle fries lightly coated in a cornmeal and seasoned mustard batter, and served with chipotle dipping sauce.

Smoked Beef Arepa Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Smoked Beef Arepa at Midtown Global Market’s Arepa Bar

Smoked roast beef, avocado puree, fresh tomatoes, red onions and arugula in a baked Venezuelan crispy corn pocket (gluten-free).

Sota-cuterie Board Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Sota-cuterie Board at Sabino’s Pizza Pies

A collection of Minnesota-made meats, cheeses, pickles and other charcuterie board favorites, served on an edible herb-crusted cracker board.

Walleye Fritter Pops Courtesy of the Minnesota State Fair

Walleye Fritter Pops at Giggles’ Campfire Grill

Smoked walleye mixed with cheese, dill pickle relish, fresh garlic and spices, rolled in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried, and served on-a-stick.