3M 'at a pivotal moment' as it works to come back from litigation, layoffs

For much of its 121-year history, 3M has been a picture of stability. Now faced with multi-billion dollar payouts over PFAS contamination that could grow, the company is slashing thousands of jobs and worrying investors with lower stock prices and threatened dividends.

Brooks Johnson wrote about this in the Star Tribune and joined All Things Considered to talk about it.

