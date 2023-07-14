I-94 closure among weekend road work in the Twin Cities

A freeway closure may snarl travel plans for Twin Cities drivers this weekend.

A stretch of Interstate 94 in the east metro will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday as crews remove the Maple Street pedestrian bridge over the freeway in St. Paul.

The closure includes both directions of I-94. The eastbound lanes will be closed between downtown St. Paul and Highways 10/61. The westbound lanes will be closed between the I-494/694 interchange in Oakdale, Minn. and downtown St. Paul.

Those closures will run through 5 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured using I-35E and I-694.

Grow the Future of Public Media MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!

The pedestrian bridge is being removed as part of the Gold Line bus rapid transit project. It’ll be replaced later this year.

Fairview Avenue closure

Elsewhere in the Twin Cities this weekend, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Fairview Avenue will be closed at Highway 36 in Roseville, Minn. for utility work under the roadway.

MnDOT said the busy street near Rosedale Center mall will close between County Road B and County Road B2 from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Crews also are still working to realign and rebuild the ramps between Fairview Avenue and Highway 36. The whole project is set to be complete by Aug. 24, in time to handle traffic heading to and from the Minnesota State Fair.

Downtown Stillwater road closure

Starting early Monday, a two-block stretch of State Highway 95 — Main Street — in downtown Stillwater, Minn. will close until late September.

The street will be closed between Myrtle and Olive streets as work continues on the new Chestnut Street pedestrian and bicycle plaza. Crews will be installing new utilities, improving sidewalks and pedestrian crossings, and installing a new traffic signal system at Main Street and Chestnut Street.

MnDOT said there’ll still be local access to businesses in downtown Stillwater, but through-traffic on Highway 95 will be detoured using Highway 36, Manning Avenue and Highway 96.