Air quality alert in northwestern Minnesota prompted by wildfires
After a brief respite from smoky conditions, an air quality alert for northwest Minnesota is in effect Monday through Tuesday night.
The alert covers most of the Red River Valley, stretching east to the Lake of the Woods, down to Bemidji, to Fergus Falls and as far south as Ortonville.
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says smoke from Quebec wildfires will move south. Northwest Minnesota air quality is forecast to reach the orange category — meaning unhealthy for sensitive groups.
That includes people with many lung and heart related medical conditions. Authorities are urging people vulnerable to air pollution to limit their time outdoors.
The MPCA says there’s a chance the alert may need to be extended past 10 p.m. Tuesday.
Areas affected
East Grand Forks
Moorhead
Roseau
Thief River Falls
Bemidji
Crookston
Detroit Lakes
Fergus Falls
Ortonville
Tribal nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake
Hazy skies are possible elsewhere in Minnesota, where air quality is expected to remain in the yellow or moderate category.
There are nearly 900 fires burning in Canada. More than 25 million acres have burned and two firefighters have died in recent days. The Canadian government announced it is bringing in the military to help shore up firefighting efforts.
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!