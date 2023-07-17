Air quality alert in northwestern Minnesota prompted by wildfires

After a brief respite from smoky conditions, an air quality alert for northwest Minnesota is in effect Monday through Tuesday night.

The alert covers most of the Red River Valley, stretching east to the Lake of the Woods, down to Bemidji, to Fergus Falls and as far south as Ortonville.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency says smoke from Quebec wildfires will move south. Northwest Minnesota air quality is forecast to reach the orange category — meaning unhealthy for sensitive groups.

That includes people with many lung and heart related medical conditions. Authorities are urging people vulnerable to air pollution to limit their time outdoors.

The MPCA says there’s a chance the alert may need to be extended past 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Areas affected

East Grand Forks

Moorhead

Roseau

Thief River Falls

Bemidji

Crookston

Detroit Lakes

Fergus Falls

Ortonville

Tribal nations of Leech Lake and Red Lake

Hazy skies are possible elsewhere in Minnesota, where air quality is expected to remain in the yellow or moderate category.

There are nearly 900 fires burning in Canada. More than 25 million acres have burned and two firefighters have died in recent days. The Canadian government announced it is bringing in the military to help shore up firefighting efforts.