Allina Health announces layoffs affecting around 350 workers

Allina Health is laying off some 350 workers, according to an announcement from the health system Monday.

In the health system’s statement to MPR News, Allina said it is facing “unprecedented financial challenges,” and said the jobs involved in the layoff are in leadership and non-direct caregiving roles. It currently employs 28,500 people in both full and part-time positions.

The company said employees who are part of the labor reduction will be offered severance and health benefits, as well as outplacement resources.

Allina said it is following federal and state laws related to the labor reduction.

This is a developing story and will be updated.