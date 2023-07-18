Property damage charge for St. Paul woman suspected in apartment fire

An 18-year-old St. Paul woman is facing a criminal damage to property charge after she allegedly lit fireworks that started a fire that spread to a nearby apartment building.

The complaint against Aisha Abdulle says she and several other young woman were parked in front of an apartment building on St. Paul Avenue in the Highland Park neighborhood, on July 8.

Investigators allege she lit fireworks and threw them in the street and dry grass nearby. They started a fire that quickly spread to the apartment building, which also caught fire.

Video from the scene allegedly shows Abdulle and others trying to put out the fire before it spread.

Grass fire spreads to apartment building in St. Paul

The blaze forced about 30 people out of their homes and cost an estimated $2 million in damage. St. Paul firefighters say gusty winds and dry conditions helped spark the fire, first seen around 4:19 p.m.

Crews were on the scene for five hours; no injuries were reported.