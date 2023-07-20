State Rep. Wolgamott apologizes for DWI arrest

Rep. Dan Wolgamott is apologizing for a drunk driving arrest and says he is “committed to doing the work” to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Rep. Dan Wolgamott Minnesota House of Representatives

Wolgamott, DFL-St. Cloud, said in a statement Thursday he was attending a weekend wedding when he was arrested on July 7.

“I wholeheartedly apologize to my family, my friends, my colleagues and my constituents, and thank the law enforcement officers who made sure I got home safe,” Wolgamott said in the statement.

“I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness,” the statement said.

Wolgamott has not been charged and said the Kanabec County Attorney is waiting for the results of a test before deciding on further action.

He was stopped on a state highway in rural Kanabec County on by a Minnesota State Patrol officer on July 7. The officer wrote in an incident report that Wolgamott’s vehicle was weaving, lacked a front license plate and had expired registration.

The trooper had been on the lookout for a vehicle matching the one Wolgamott was driving after a complaint was lodged about a person drinking vodka in a liquor store parking lot. He was the only person in the car at the time.

Security video from the North Country Bottle Shop in Mora, Minn. appears to show Wolgamott drinking from a liquor bottle before getting in his car and driving away.

Wolgamott declined an interview request from MPR News on Thursday.