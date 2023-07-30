One dead, one injured in stabbing altercation in St. Paul

A stabbing incident in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood has left one man dead and another man seriously injured.

Police say a 73-year-old man approached a home on foot and knocked on the door of a home on the 1100 block of Bowdoin Street. An altercation then happened between the man and a 59-year-old man who answered the door.

The 73-year-old was stabbed in the leg, and the 59-year-old in the torso. Both were taken to the hospital where the 73-year-old man was pronounced dead.

St. Paul Police Sergeant Mike Ernster said investigators want to know more about what led up to the altercation.

“They’re looking to speak with anybody that’s in that neighborhood that could have seen or interacted with this 73-year-old male prior to him going to this house on Bowdoin,” Ernster said.

Police say there is no further danger to the public. This is the city's 20th homicide of the year, which is around last year's number at this time.