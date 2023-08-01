Fresh brews: 65 new beverages will premiere at Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday that 65 new beverages from well-known breweries from around the state will be coming to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Here’s a breakdown of the new sips and where you can find them. Descriptions of each drink were provided by the Minnesota State Fair (we haven’t gotten to try any of them so we don’t know what they taste like.)

Fair officials also announced 39 beverages found only at the Great Minnesota Get-Together will return this year.

Need help finding your way? Find the list of all available drinks and a handy beverage map from the State Fair.

We also have all the new foods for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair for you here.

Brewery collaborations

B.F.F. (a collaboration among Bauhaus, Forgotten Star and The Freehouse)

This new mimosa-inspired hazy IPA features bright tropical fruits, citrus and mandarin orange. It’s loaded with copious amounts of Mandarina Bavaria hops and fresh orange peel for an aroma that explodes with notes of juicy orange and tangerine. 6.2% ABV. 30 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis and Fridley, Minn.

Find it at The Blue Barn, at the West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Eddie’s Lager (a collaboration between August Schell Brewing Company and Back Channel Brewing Co.)

Using some of the choicest New Zealand hops, this summertime crusher is light, crisp and layered with flavors of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruit and fresh-cut citrus. 5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Spring Park, Minn.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Edna’s IPA (a collaboration between August Schell Brewing Company and Back Channel Brewing Co.)

This hazy IPA utilizes New Zealand hops, and the flavor explodes with notes of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruits and fresh-cut citrus finishing with a pillowy soft mouthfeel. 6.3% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm and Spring Park.

Find it at LuLu’s Public House located at West End Market, south of Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

A Ginger Suntan (a collaboration between August Schell Brewing Company and Tattersall)

A vibrant and Minnesotan twist on a classic cocktail. Bursting with sweetness and tang, refreshing flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly complement the slight kiss of ginger. 6% ABV.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden. Also at Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required, except on Sept. 3, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free).

MN Brew Together (a collaboration between Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative)

West Coast IPA collab between Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative. Pilsner and pale malts form the base, then it’s hopped and dry hopped with Columbus, Simcoe and Chinook. 6.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Alexis Bailly Vineyard | Hastings, Minn.

White Sangria Slushy

Sweet and refreshingly cold Country White Wine is infused with mint, tarragon, pear juice and elderberry flowers. 6% ABV.

Find it at French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

August Schell Brewing Company | New Ulm

Peach-E-Keen

A tart Berliner Weiss Sour with huge aromas of fresh peaches and flavor notes of graham cracker on the finish — just like the homemade dessert. 7.2% ABV.

Find it at LuLu’s Public House located at West End Market, south of Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Tropical Island IPA

A bold IPA bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors with notes of grapefruit, stone fruits, coconut and pineapple. 6.5% ABV.

Find it at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Bald Man Brewing | Eagan

Island in the Sun IPA

This is the perfect balance of a West Coast IPA with the juicy finish of a New England IPA that is slightly hazy, bursting with flavors of mango and passionfruit. 5.2% ABV.

Find it at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Barrel Theory Beer Company | St. Paul

Mascot Race

Citrusy, melony and tropical fruit-y, this hazy IPA is everything you want in a Citra hop IPA, just triple dry-hopped. Mascot Race has layers and waves of Citra hop and candied citrus peels, juicy mellow melon and playful papaya, before a mild grapefruit bitterness takes you to a dry finish. 7% ABV.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Bauhaus Bew Labs | Minneapolis

Passionfruit Punch Hard Seltzer

The hard seltzer on draft has waves of tropical fruit punch flavors and a kick of passionfruit. Beautifully blue, gluten-free and vegan, it contains zero grams of sugar. 5% ABV.

Find it at Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Seedless Summer Sour

A sour ale brewed with fresh watermelon juice and a hint of sea salt to accentuate the natural sweetness of the fruit. 5.1% ABV. 14 IBUs.

Find both at Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Sun Seared Grilled Lemon Blonde Ale

A collaboration with Animales BBQ, this zesty blonde ale is made from hand-squeezed grilled lemons. The caramelized sugar from the grilled lemons complements the subtle grainy sweetness of the light base beer while the acid from the lemon juice adds a refreshing zing. 4.7% ABV.

Find it at RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets.

Nah Blonde (non-alcoholic)

This non-alcoholic blonde ale features the perfect blend of smooth, bready malt body with just enough hop character to brighten things up and keep it nice and refreshing. If you’re looking for fresh draft beer at the fair but want to avoid the alcohol (or just want to pace yourself for the long day ahead), check out Nah Blonde.

Find it at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Bent Brewstillery | Roseville, Minn.

Cheers to Cherry Pie

This crisp and fruity gluten-reduced ale has a solid rich malt backbone and is bursting with Hungarian-type tart cherries and vanilla. 7% ABV.

Find it at The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Greek Cookie

Based on the delicious Melomakarona cookies, this malty gluten-reduced cream ale is made with orange, honey, nut-free walnut extract and brandy. Making you wish you were with your Yia-Yia and Papou playing Tavli (backgammon) in Santorini. 5% ABV.

Find it at Dino’s Gyros, on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Bent Paddle Brewing Co. | Duluth

Superior Shiver Cold IPA

A cold IPA that embodies the true spirit of Minnesotans: approachable and accessible with a complexity that is both refreshing and surprising. 6% ABV.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Cannon River Winery | Cannon Falls, Minn.

Italian Bellini

This sparkling wine cocktail will add some sparkle to your day with the combination of Minnesota Sparkling Edelweiss wine with fresh pureed peaches. 12% ABV.

Find it at Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Castle Danger Brewing | Two Harbors, Minn.

Blood Orange Cream Ale

The zesty tang of blood oranges combines with the smooth characteristics of Castle Cream Ale. 5.5% ABV.

Find it at O’Gara’s at the Fair, on the southwest corner of Dan Batch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Eastlake Brewing Company | Minneapolis

Kirby Pucker Lemon Blueberry

Batting third is Kirby Pucker, Eastlake’s rotation of sour ales. This Minnesota State Fair exclusive release of the award-winning series was matured on lemon and blueberry purée. 5% ABV.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Elm Creek Brewing Co. | Champlin, Minn.

The Funnel Never End

A blonde ale brewed with strawberries and vanilla to bring you strong flavors of a fair favorite, the strawberry funnel cake. The fun will never end with this light, flavorful and refreshing beer rimmed with powdered sugar. 4.5% ABV. 12 IBUs.

Find it at Sabino’s Pizza Pies and Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum.

Excelsior Brewing | Excelsior, Minn.

C-Plane Citrus Blonde

A fresh and zesty citrus-fruited blonde ale combines bright citrus flavors with a smooth and balanced golden base, creating a refreshing and lively drinking experience. 5% ABV. 20 IBUs.

Find it at The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery | Spring Valley, Minn.

Summer Sangria

This sweet and refreshing White Sangria is crafted with white wine, peach, mango and citrus. 6.25% ABV.

Find it at The Blue Barn, at the West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

The Freehouse | Minneapolis

Butter Together

Rich caramel, creamy butter and vanilla are balanced in this light golden ale to make a refreshing, sessionable butter-beer. 5.4% ABV. 8 IBUs.

Buzzin’ Blue

This frozen seltzer, made with tropical fruit and strawberry, is a cold treat for hot days. 5% ABV.

Find both at The Blue Barn at the West End Market, south of the History and Heritage Center.

Fulton Brewing | Minneapolis

BlackBerry Bramble Ale

Fresh muddled blackberries, lemon juice and sparkling water combine to make a bramble ale. Tart sweetness of blackberries, piney and peppery juniper, topped with a splash of lemon. 5.5% ABV.

Find it at Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Indeed Brewing Company | Minneapolis

Birramisu

This cream ale combines flavors of coffee, chocolate and vanilla to resemble a beloved Italian dessert. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs.

Find it Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Cucumber Lemon Lager

A lager as crisp and refreshing as a cool dip on a hot summer day. Flavors of salted cucumber and lemon combine to make a perfectly cool drink. 5.2% ABV. 10 IBUs.

Find it at Dino’s Gyros, on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Strawberry Fool Cream Ale

This cream ale folds strawberry and cream flavors together to make a simply unforgettable beer. This makes having dessert extra easy. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs.

Find it at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Invictus Brewing Co. | Blaine, Minn.

Appleshine Mango Hard Cider

This semi-dry hard cider is brewed with fresh mango for a refreshing, fruity, easy drinking experience. Notes of mango, apple and champagne with a light and crisp mouthfeel. 6% ABV.

Find it at Dino’s Gyros, on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Lakes & Legends Brewing Company |Minneapolis

Pineapple Tajin Dream

This fruited and spiced ale is made from sweet pineapple and spicy Tajin, which come together for a truly delectable beverage. 5.6% ABV.

Find it at O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Leinenkugel’s Bewing Co. | Chippeway Falls, Wis.

State Fair Amber Ale

Sweet roasted caramel and bready malt nicely balanced with a mild citrus hop complexity for a smooth finish. 5.2% ABV. 26 IBUs.

Find it at Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell.

Lift Bridge Brewing Company | Stillwater, Minn.

Blue Hawaiian

Think piña colada, but blue! A pineapple and coconut hard slushie is the perfect drink to bring with you to the beaches of Mexico. 6% ABV.

Find it at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake

This irresistible blend of creamy caramel, a hint of salt and premium brewed alcohol blended in a smooth milkshake is served with a melt-in-your-mouth caramel spoon. 5% ABV.

Find it at Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets.

Cosmopolitan Martini Slushie

A refreshing and delicious cranberry and lime slushie inspired by a fan favorite cocktail. 6% ABV.

Find it at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Dreamsicle Slushy

This icy concoction combines the nostalgia of a dreamsicle with a boozy twist. A refreshing blend of tangy orange and creamy vanilla flavors, harmoniously blended with premium brewed alcohol. 6% ABV.

Find it at Andy’s Grille.

Lemon Berry Chill Slushie

This slushie is made from a Lift Bridge Lemon Icee Seltzer and Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry) to make a smooth and icy beverage. 5% ABV.

Find it at O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Paloma Hard Seltzer

This grapefruit and tequila cocktail-inspired hard seltzer (without the tequila) is perfect to help you kick back and enjoy a slice of paradise. Gluten-free. 5% ABV.

Find it at Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

Lupulin Brewing Company | Big Lake, Minn.

Beergarita Ale

An ale infused with tangy lime and citrus flavors to mimic the classic drink! A great refreshment for warm weather. 4.7% ABV.

Find it at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Vacation Mullet

This tropical hazy IPA has a smooth, beach-ready body and bursts with notes of coconut, pineapple and mandarin orange. 7.5% ABV.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Mankato Brewery | North

Mankato, Minn.

Pineapple Sour Beergarita

This pineapple sour is brewed with salt and given the tropical treatment by adding pineapple and lime. 4.5% ABV. 10 IBUs.

Find it at The Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue.

Rhubarb Shandy

This limited-time shandy combines the flavors of tangy rhubarb and zesty lemons, offering a refreshing and balanced drinking experience with its smooth mouthfeel and the unmistakable taste of Minnesota. Garnished with a strawberry, blackberry and mint skewer. 5% ABV.

Find it at Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

Strawberry Short Cake’d Up

This lager delivers delicious flavors of vanilla sponge cake and strawberries. This will go down like a scrumptious piece of strawberry shortcake that even your grandparents wouldn’t pass up. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs.

Find it at The Hangar.

Modist Brewing | Minneapolis

Cocabanana (Chocolate Banana Ale)

A Caribbean cocktail-inspired tropical ale brewed with fresh pineapple juice, banana, coffee, chocolate, vanilla and sugarcane. Rimmed with chocolate just like your favorite tropical resort would do. 6.5% ABV.

Find it at Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets.

DreamDrops

Double Dry Hop New England IPA collab between Modist Brewing and Barrel Theory Beer Company. Brewed with malted oats, malted wheat, pale malt, hopped & double dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic & Sultana. 7.3% ABV.

Find it at Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue. (A separate concert ticket is required, except on Sept. 3, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free.)

Hurricane Sour Smoothie

This tropical fruited sour, inspired by the classic Hurricane cocktail, is brewed with malted barley, fresh lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit and a touch of grenadine. 6.5% ABV.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Pryes Brewing Company | Minneapolis

Royal Peach

This fruity sour brings together peach fruit sour with loads of luscious, fruity peach. 4.8% ABV. 28 IBUs.

Find it at O’Gara’s at the Fair, on the southwest corner of Dan Batch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.

Round Lake Vineyards and Winery | Round Lake, Minn.

PB&J Hard Honey

A refreshing and carbonated hard honey liquid version of the sandwich your parents made you as a kid. No chemicals or imitation flavors are added to this beverage — it’s simply fermented honey, Minnesota grapes, fresh roasted peanuts and filtered Minnesota water. 6% ABV.

Find it at The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Sociable Cider Werks | Minneapolis

Ahhnold Palmer Style Hard Seltzer

A twist on a fan favorite beverage made into a seltzer with whole leaf black tea and freshly squeezed lemons – it will have you smacking your lips with a satisfying ahhh … nold! 4.5% ABV.

Beach’d Cruiser

A new State Fair recipe of a crowd-favorite cider. Extra pineapple, guava and passionfruit deliver a tropical cider blend built for summer cruising. 6% ABV.

Find both at Shangha Henri’s at the International Bazaar.

Lime Time Cider

Cider made from freshly pressed apples that are fermented and infused with whole macerated limes that contribute zest and acidity. Sweetened with all-natural cane sugar to create a perfect limeade treat. 6.4% ABV.

Mead For Speed: Orange Honey Blossom

A summer crusher of a mead with a floral aromatic nose, a lightly effervescent body and delicate honey flavor. This mead is fermented from orange grove honey hives. 6% ABV.

Find both at LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Spiral Brewery | Hastings

Babe’s Blueberry & Maple Golden Ale

This golden ale has a hint of blueberry and maple flavors creating the delicious taste of blueberry pancakes. The perfect answer to a day of lumberjacking with your buddy Paul. 4.5% ABV.

Find it at Aldo’s and Snack House, in the Warner Coliseum

Summit Brewing Co. | St. Paul

Dan Patch’N Fruit IPA

A tropical twist on a traditional IPA, refreshing and easy drinking with bright flavors of passionfruit and hops. This sensible brew greets you with tropical aromas and a subtly sweet and fruity first impression; it leaves a soft, smooth, hoppy bitterness. The long, dry and mildly tart finish will have you looking forward to the next sip. 4.6% ABV.

Find it at Shanghai Henri’s and Summit On-A-Stick, located at the International Bazaar.

Surly Brewing Co. | Minneapolis

Aphrodite’s Gift

From the goddess of beauty comes this gorgeous and hazy IPA. Pillowy smooth and drenched in fruit-forward hop flavor, this is a gift you won’t return. 7.2% ABV. 32 IBUs.

Find it at Dino’s Gyros, on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Bases Juiced

Step into the box and take a swing at this strawberry lemonade-inspired ale, a refreshing balance of tart lemon and sweet strawberry. 5.5% ABV.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden.

Duck Duck Blue Duck

This blueberry twist on Surly Lemonade is topped with salted foam and a tiny blue duck for you to keep. This is the perfect blend of sweet, salty and sour. Just don’t call it Duck Duck Goose! 5.5% ABV.

Find it at The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Ghost Runner

Walks will haunt, but this Ghost Runner welcomes you with a full roster of hoppy, citrusy West Coast IPA flavor. 7.2% ABV.

Find it at Ball Park Cafe.

LuLucifer’s Lager

Classic lager aged on puya chiles and hickory. Expect some toasty, pleasant heat and underlying notes of cherry and licorice from the chiles. 5.5% ABV.

Find it at LuLu’s Public House located at West End Market, south of Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater.

Razzmanian Devil

An ale with a refreshing hint of raspberry flavor to quench your thirst during the late Minnesota summer. 5.5% ABV. 10 IBUs.

Find it at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Third Street Brewhouse | Cold Spring, Minn.

Purpleberry Shandy

This summery shandy has a hint of blueberry, making it the essence of summer in a beer. 4.2% ABV.

Find it at Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Urban Growler Brewing Company | St. Paul

Bootlegger Berry & ‘Barb

Bursting with ripe strawberry and followed by tangy rhubarb, the refreshing nature of hard seltzer captures the sneaky essence of these two fruits. The defiant blend of the sweet strawberry and the tart rhubarb entices your senses as the unofficial key to a good time. 7.5% ABV.

Find it at The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section.

Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer Cocktail

A taste bud-tingling seltzer cocktail with flavors of zesty lime, ginger and aromatic basil. Paired with a subtle but distinct ginger spice, the effervescence from this hard seltzer balances flavor and rejuvenation to form a drink that goes beyond the ordinary. 7.2% ABV.

Find it at Dino’s Gyros, on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Wild State Cider | Duluth

Apple Pie Cider

This cider is lightly spiced and made with fresh apple juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices. Surely an early taste of the fall season. 5.8% ABV.

Find it at O’Gara’s at the Fair, on the southwest corner of Dan Batch Avenue and Cosgrove Street.