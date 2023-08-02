Marijuana in Minnesota

Photos: People celebrate day one of legal cannabis in Minnesota

MPR News Staff
Janice Illingworth smokes the end of a giant novelty joint
Janice Illingworth smokes the end of a giant novelty joint during a celebration at First Avenue marking Minnesota's legalization of recreational cannabis on Tuesday.
Nicole Neri for MPR News

From Red Lake to Minneapolis, Minnesotans embraced the new legal status of cannabis on Aug. 1, when it became legal for adults 21 and older to possess, use and grow marijuana. MPR News photographers captured the celebrations.

Jacob Frey shows the pipe he got from Legacy Glass
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shows the pipe he got from Legacy Glass during a celebration at First Avenue in Minneapolis marking the legalization of recreational weed Tuesday.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A person lights a stone pipe
Alaeana Antoine lights a stone pipe during the First Avenue celebration on Tuesday.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Beaded lighters
Beaded lighters are for sale at the NativeCare dispensary at the Red Lake Nation, pictured on Tuesday.
Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News
Coverage from day one of legal cannabis
Two person shares a joint
Darrell Paulson, (right) shares a joint with Chickie Brown (left) and Jason Elstad (center) during the First Avenue celebration.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
Esai Luna heats up his dab rig during a celebration
Esai Luna heats up his dab rig during a celebration at First Avenue marking the legalization of recreational cannabis.
Nicole Neri for MPR News
A marijuana plant sits on a counter
A marijuana plant sits potted at a booth for Sticky Finger Seeds, a grower based in Maui, Hawaii, during the First Avenue celebration Tuesday.
Nicole Neri for MPR News

