Photos: People celebrate day one of legal cannabis in Minnesota

From Red Lake to Minneapolis, Minnesotans embraced the new legal status of cannabis on Aug. 1, when it became legal for adults 21 and older to possess, use and grow marijuana. MPR News photographers captured the celebrations.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey shows the pipe he got from Legacy Glass during a celebration at First Avenue in Minneapolis marking the legalization of recreational weed Tuesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Alaeana Antoine lights a stone pipe during the First Avenue celebration on Tuesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Rep. Alicia Kozlowski speaks during the First Avenue celebration marking legalized recreational cannabis in the state on Tuesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 8 U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar performs with a band, cheekily named Ilhan Omar and the Music Rockers aka Marijuana Deathsquads, during the legalization celebration at First Avenue on Tuesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 8 Rep. Alicia Kozlowski talks and dances during the First Avenue event Tuesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide

Beaded lighters are for sale at the NativeCare dispensary at the Red Lake Nation, pictured on Tuesday. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Red Lake Nation Tribal Secretary Sam Strong joins customers and community members outside the NativeCare dispensary on Tuesday. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News 1 of 6 Mikah Whitecloud preps for more customers at the NativeCare dispensary at the Red Lake Nation on Tuesday, the first day recreational marijuana became legal in Minnesota. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News 2 of 6 NativeCare merch is available at the NativeCare dispensary at the Red Lake Nation on Tuesday. Mathew Holding Eagle III | MPR News Next Slide

Darrell Paulson, (right) shares a joint with Chickie Brown (left) and Jason Elstad (center) during the First Avenue celebration. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Esai Luna heats up his dab rig during a celebration at First Avenue marking the legalization of recreational cannabis. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 9 of 9 From left to right, Brittany Weichel, Tara Eck and Kieran Killian take a selfie with a joint Tuesday outside First Avenue. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 9 Cody Reid smokes the end of a giant novelty joint during the First Avenue gathering Tuesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 9 Junior Diaz smokes a joint on 7th Avenue during the Tuesday legalization event. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide

A marijuana plant sits potted at a booth for Sticky Finger Seeds, a grower based in Maui, Hawaii, during the First Avenue celebration Tuesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 5 of 5 Anthony Jordan takes a hit outside of First Avenue before the Tuesday celebration. Nicole Neri for MPR News 1 of 5 Esai Luna (left) of Legacy Glassworks tables at First Avenue on Tuesday. Nicole Neri for MPR News 2 of 5 Legacy Glassworks sells pipes and other pieces. Nicole Neri for MPR News Next Slide