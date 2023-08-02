Photos: People celebrate day one of legal cannabis in Minnesota
From Red Lake to Minneapolis, Minnesotans embraced the new legal status of cannabis on Aug. 1, when it became legal for adults 21 and older to possess, use and grow marijuana. MPR News photographers captured the celebrations.
8 of 8
1 of 8
2 of 8
6 of 6
1 of 6
2 of 6
9 of 9
1 of 9
2 of 9
5 of 5
1 of 5
2 of 5
Grow the Future of Public Media
MPR News is supported by Members. Gifts from individuals power everything you find here. Make a gift of any amount today to become a Member!