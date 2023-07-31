Cannabis in Minnesota: What’s legal Aug. 1 and what’s not?

Minnesota’s new recreational cannabis law goes into effect on Aug. 1, though many of the details and some provisions will take months to roll out.

Effective immediately, people age 21 and older can possess, use and grow cannabis under certain conditions without breaking any Minnesota laws.

But buying pot legally is more complicated — and more than a year away. And, whether someone can smoke weed on a sidewalk or in a city park will depend on where in the state they live and if their city has a ban on public smoking.

Coming up at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, MPR News host Angela Davis talks about what’s allowed, what’s not and what’s next for cannabis with a Minnesota mayor and the state lawmaker behind the cannabis legalization bill.

And we want to hear from you, too.

What questions do you have about how and where cannabis can be used or grown under the new law? What questions do you have about how sales will be regulated?

Call 651-227-6000 or 800-242-2828 during the 9 a.m. hour of the show.

Guests

Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, spearheaded the bill legalizing recreational cannabis that takes effect on Aug. 1. He’s also a Hennepin County prosecutor.

Luke Hellier is the mayor of Lakeville, one of the first cities in Minnesota taking steps to ban smoking or vaping of cannabis in public spaces.

