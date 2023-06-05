What do you want to know about Minnesota’s new marijuana law?

Minnesota is now the 23rd state to make it legal for adults to use marijuana recreationally.

That means a lot will change in the next few months and years. Soon it will be legal to grow and smoke marijuana. Cities and counties must allow licensed cannabis shops to open. People with certain marijuana convictions will have them effectively erased.

Coming up at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, MPR News with Angela Davis talks about this shift in attitude towards marijuana and what the new law means for people who use cannabis products and those who do not.

And we want to hear from you, too. Now that cannabis is legal, what questions do you have for our guests about where recreational marijuana will be sold, how it will be regulated and what safeguards are in place to minimize the harm it might cause? Call 651-227-6000 or 800-242-2828 during the 9 a.m. hour of the show.

Guests

Sen. Lindsey Port, DFL-Burnsville is chief author of the bill legalizing cannabis in the Minnesota Senate.

Beau Kilmer is a senior policy researcher at RAND, a non-partisan think tank headquartered in Santa Monica, California, where he’s also co-director of the RAND Drug Policy Research Center. He’s co-author of the policy primer book, “Marijuana Legalization: What Everyone Needs to Know” and has studied the consequences of cannabis legalization in multiple states and countries.

