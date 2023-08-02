Signs honoring Prince to go up on section of Minnesota highway on Thursday
Signs designating a section of state highway in the late musician Prince’s name will go up Thursday.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation plans to install the purple Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway signs along a seven-mile stretch of Highway 5. They’ll mark a section that runs by his longtime Paisley Park home and studio in Chanhassen.
The Legislature overwhelmingly approved the bill that was signed into law in May.
Prince died in 2016 at age 57 of an accidental fentanyl overdose. Prince’s longtime friend Mark Webster proposed the highway name change in Prince’s honor.
“What I've known about Prince, Prince never asked nobody for anything,” Webster said previously. “I think this is one of the greatest gifts we can give him. The city of Chanhassen, state of Minnesota, the world – he deserves every bit of this.”
