St. Paul police: 12-year-old boy died of apparent gunshot wound

St. Paul police say a 12-year-old boy was found fatally shot early Saturday morning.

In a statement, police say it happened in the city's North End neighborhood, in the 200 block of Stinson Street.

Officers called to the scene at 5 a.m. found the child suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He later died at Regions Hospital.

Investigators were talking with possible witnesses, the statement said.

Police say more information, including the boy's name, will be released later.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.