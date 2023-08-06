Fargo police officer released from hospital three weeks after fatal shooting

Andrew Dotas, a Fargo police officer who suffered critical injuries from a shooting July 14 that killed a fellow officer and injured another, was released from the hospital Saturday.

Dotas was treated at Sanford Health, and at one point required a walker. But in a video released by the city, he was able to walk unaided out of the hospital with his wife and son, flanked by an applauding crowd. Appearing moved, he placed a hand over his heart.

Dotas and Fargo officers Jake Wallin and Tyler Hawes were shot as they were working what was described by police as a routine traffic crash. A man stopped in a vehicle nearby opened fire from inside his car, killing Wallin and injuring Hawes, Dotas and a bystander.

Hawes remains in stable condition at the hospital, according to police. Mohamad Barakat, who had 1,800 rounds on him at the time of the shooting, was shot by a fourth officer and later died of his injuries.

State and federal investigators are still looking into Barakat’s motive for the shooting.