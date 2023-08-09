Former GOP operative, donor faces sentencing on sex trafficking charges

After a 10-day trial in March, a jury found Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, 32, guilty of paying five teenage girls for sex, in violation of federal sex trafficking laws. Lazzaro is set to hear his sentence Wednesday morning in federal district court in Minneapolis.

Earlier Wednesday, Lazzaro filed a motion for a new trial — indicating a likely appeal.

Prior to his arrest, Lazzaro had been an up-and-coming activist and financier in the Minnesota GOP. He was close friends with former state party chair Jennifer Carnahan, and gave tens of thousands of dollars to Republican organizations and candidates, including the campaign of Carnahan’s late husband, Rep. Jim Hagedorn.

In late 2020, the mother of a Twin Cities girl who was then 16, became suspicious when her daughter’s grades started slipping. The normally outgoing teen became isolated from her friends, and large, unexplained deposits appeared in her bank account.

The mother contacted an anti-trafficking organization, then the FBI. Agents learned that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension had already been looking into other parents’ complaints, and the two agencies began a joint investigation.

In August of 2021, a grand jury indicted Lazzaro on sex trafficking charges. His arrest was a major factor in Carnahan’s resignation as GOP chair a week later. The grand jury also indicted Lazzaro’s co-defendant and recruiter, Gisela Castro Medina, 21.

At trial, jurors heard testimony from all five of the victims listed in the indictment. At the time they met Lazzaro in 2020, four of them were 16 and one was 15. They shared similar stories in court. The youngest, known as Victim C in legal documents, testified that Castro Medina befriended her on social media and told her about a wealthy friend.

The young woman described how she and two younger friends sneaked away from a slumber party and took an Uber that Lazzaro paid for to his apartment in the Hotel Ivy in downtown Minneapolis.

Victim C and the four others each told jurors that Lazzaro gave them cash and gifts after they had sex with him. Prosecutors corroborated their testimony with phone and rideshare records.

Attorneys and Judge Patrick Schiltz addressed the alleged victims by their first names in court, but MPR News is not naming them to protect their privacy.

Castro Medina testified against Lazzaro as part of a plea deal. She told jurors about meeting Lazzaro when she was 18 on a “sugar daddy” dating site that matches young women with typically older, wealthy men.

Castro Medina said that Lazzaro soon asked her to find “broken girls” for him on social media, who were around age 16 and were thin, white and petite. Lazzaro gave Castro Medina around $50,000 in cash and gifts including a car.

Lazzaro, who took the stand in his own defense, admitted having sex with the five teens. But he was adamant that the gifts and cash that he gave them were not in exchange for sex.

Lazzaro’s attorneys tried to argue that most of the girls could legally consent to sex under Minnesota law, but Judge Schiltz wouldn’t allow the defense to air that claim at trial because the case centered on federal sex trafficking laws, which prohibit paying anyone under 18 for sex.

The charges carry a mandatory minimum prison term of 10 years. In a filing last week, Lazzaro’s attorney Daniel Gerdts argues that his client should serve no more than that in part because “all of the minors were eager and excited” about their brief relationships with Lazzaro, and that Congress’ intent in passing the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act was to protect minor victims from threats and coercion by a third party.

Gerdts said previously that in most sex trafficking cases, the victims do not benefit financially.

Prosecutors are requesting a 30-year sentence. In her own filing, Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino calls Lazzaro “every parent’s worst nightmare, and the reason that federal laws protect minors.”

Provinzino also says the defendant “lied with abandon on the witness stand,” and “at no point has Lazzaro expressed a single shred of remorse.”

Castro Medina faces sentencing Sept. 5, and is not subject to the mandatory minimum because of her plea agreement.

In filing a motion for a new trial on Wednesday, ahead of the sentencing hearing, Gerdts said defense investigators allege that five of the jurors in Lazzaro’s trial “likely concealed or were otherwise dishonest” about key information they shared during jury selection.

In one instance, the defense claims that a juror did not reveal that her sister-in-law is a domestic abuse advocate.

Gerdts also alleges that another juror “did not disclose her very strong anti-Trump political views” and “her support of the ‘Me Too’ movement.”

The defense also alleges that prosecutors deliberately misled the jury when questioning Castro Medina about a photo that was introduced as evidence.