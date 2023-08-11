Trooper's attorney calls meeting between governor and Ricky Cobb II's family 'troubling'

A lawyer representing a Minnesota state trooper involved in last week’s shooting death of Ricky Cobb II said that a meeting between state officials and Cobb's family is “troubling.”

Attorney Christopher Madel expressed concerns through a three-page letter sent Thursday to Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

He also called meetings between Gov. Tim Walz and the Cobb family “inappropriate.”

Cobb was shot and killed by State Trooper Ryan Londregan, one of three troopers on the scene of a traffic stop on July 31, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Troopers pulled him over on Interstate 94 for not having visible taillights. Troopers then attempted to take Cobb into custody after they learned Ramsey County sought him on a “felony order-for-protection violation,” according to the BCA.

Rashad Cobb, Ricky Cobb II's twin brother, and their mother Nyra Fields-Miller, and other family members stand during a press conference outside the Hennepin County Government Center on Aug. 2 in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Madel represents Londregan, and in his letter to Moriarty, said he is confident the BCA’s investigation will find he “not only acted properly, but heroically.”

The trooper’s attorney wants the state to collect, retain and preserve documents, including emails, texts, and voicemails and communications, related to meetings between the Cobb family, the county attorney’s office and the governor.

Madel also sought documents and communications from meetings related to the case between the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and the BCA; the governor and the BCA; the county attorney’s office and the Minnesota State Patrol; and the governor and the State Patrol.

“It is unfortunate that I must write this letter,” Madel said. “We hope and expected that in the future, your office’s participation in this matter will exhibit a much higher degree of simple fairness — the same fairness required by the Minnesota state and federal constitutions.”