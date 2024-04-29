New prosecutors will handle case against trooper charged in killing of motorist

As hundreds of people rallied in support of Minnesota state trooper Ryan Londregan at the Hennepin County Government Center, the court case against the officer hit a snag as prosecutors asked for a short delay to bring in four outside attorneys to try the case.

Ricky Cobb II was pulled over while driving with his tail lights off on the early morning of July 31 on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. Officers were on each side of the car trying to force Cobb out when his vehicle began to move, according to squad car footage.

Londregan shot multiple times into the vehicle, hitting Cobb twice. Both officers lost their footing. Cobb’s car traveled about a quarter mile down the interstate before it stopped. Cobb was declared dead at the scene.

Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter.

The prosecution team in the case is in flux after the apparent departure of lead prosecutor Joshua Larson. He was replaced at Monday’s hearing by Chris Freeman, the managing attorney for the community prosecution division, who told the court that he oversees about 50 attorneys including Larson.

Freeman asked the judge to allow time to bring former federal prosecutors now working at Steptoe LLP up to speed on Londregan’s prosecution, which has been criticized strongly by law enforcement groups.

In a statement, Moriarty said bringing in outside attorneys was also done during the trials of officers Derek Chauvin and Jeronimo Yanez, and that she’ll retain full control over the case.

Chauvin was convicted of murdering George Floyd while subduing him during an arrest in Minneapolis in 2020. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter charges in the killing of Philando Castille during a 2016 traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

“Our goal in this case, as in every case, is to achieve a just process and outcome, public transparency and accountability for the harm that has been caused,” Moriarty said of Londregan’s case. “These former federal prosecutors with impeccable credentials will be singularly focused on this case while the rest of our team continues the critical work of prosecuting the high volume of other serious cases that are central to safety in our community.”

Moriarty asked the Hennepin County Board last week to give her the authority to hire outside attorneys. Board members will consider the proposal Tuesday.

Brian Peters, executive director of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, sent a letter to board members asking them to select someone other than Moriarty to choose the outside counsel if they vote to allow the spending. He also wants board members to ask why no other attorneys from the office have stepped up to take over the case.

Hennepin County District Court Judge Tamara Garcia set a May 15 hearing date to schedule deadlines and a trial date with the new prosecutors. She also scheduled a second omnibus hearing on June 10 to consider defense motions asking to drop the charges due to a lack of probable cause and alleging that prosecutors engaged in misconduct.

Londregan’s attorney Chris Madel told the judge that the prosecution’s approach would put every law enforcement officer doing their job at risk of prosecution, and wants the charges to be dropped based on the state statute that allows police to use deadly force if they believe someone was at risk of death or great bodily harm.

“Is it fair and reasonable for this man to stand trial? I don’t see how any reasonable person on this planet could say that it is,” Madel said.

Londregan was silent for much of the hearing. His wife and law enforcement supporters sat in the front row behind him while Cobb’s family sat across the courtroom. There weren’t enough seats for everyone lined up to enter the courtroom for the two-hour hearing.

(Left to right) Rashad Cobb, Octavia Ruffin, Ricky Cobb Senior, and Nyra Fields-Miller, members of the Ricky Cobb II family, listen to their lawyers speaking during a press conference at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on April 17. Kerem Yücel | MPR News

Londregan’s prosecution by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has been criticized by law enforcement groups and his attorneys. They argue the charges represent a “witch hunt” against law enforcement officers and have called for Moriarty to be removed from the case.

Gov. Tim Walz has expressed concern about Londregan’s prosecution, but hasn’t yet decided to remove Moriarty and appoint Attorney General Ketih Ellison like he did in another murder case last year. Ellison’s office has not requested to take over Londregan’s prosecution.

Hundreds of Londregan’s supporters packed into the Hennepin County Government Center in the second public display of support for him at a court hearing. Organizers said they gave out at least 300 shirts that read “We stand with Trooper Londregan” and “Trooper Londregan is innocent.” When Londregan, his wife and attorneys entered the building through the Skyway, supporters gave them a round of applause, with one woman yelling, “We love you, Ryan!”

Counterprotesters also started gathering in the building, which led to confrontations and some heated words with Londregan’s supporters. After the hearing, Londregan’s attorney was shouted down with chants of “Ricky Cobb II” as Madel spoke with reporters.