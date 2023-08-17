St. Paul police ask for public's help in finding missing infant

St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 6-month-old boy they say could be in danger.

Authorities reported early Thursday that the child, named My’Air, was last seen Aug. 14. He reportedly was taken by Nichlis Kruse, who police said is the former boyfriend of the child’s mother.

“Kruse sent a threatening message on the night of Aug. 16 to My’Air’s mother and we are concerned for the welfare of My’Air,” St. Paul police reported Thursday.

Authorities said Kruse was last seen driving a black 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe, with Minnesota license plate HGK-499.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of My’Air, Kruse or the vehicle is asked to call 911.